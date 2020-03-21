Breaking: Nigeria records 10 more COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has recorded 10 more Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

This was made known on Saturday by the National Centre for Disease Control, quoting a Federal Ministry of Health tweet.

While seven of the cases are said to be in Lagos, three are in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This brings to 22 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Two of them, including the index Italian case, have been treated and confirmed free of Coronavirus.

The Italian was on Friday night discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

The FMoH on Saturday tweeted on its Twitter handle: “@Fmohnigeria has confirmed 10 new cases of #COVID19 in #Nigeria

“Of the 10 new cases, 3 are in the Federal Capital Territory and 7 are in Lagos

“9 out of the 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week.

“The 10th case is a close contact of a confirmed case.”