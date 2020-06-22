Nigeria on Monday recorded 675 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The figure was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday night.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 288 infections.

Other states affected are Oyo (76), Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), FCT (16), Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3) and Plateau (2).

With the latest figure, Nigeria has recorded 20,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,109 discharged and 525 deaths.