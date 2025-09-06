Breaking: Nigeria leapfrog Rwanda in World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have leapfrogged Rwanda on the log of the Group C of the World Cup qualifier.

This followed a 1-0 defeat of the Amavubi of Rwanda by the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabi International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Saturday.

The lone goal was scored in the 51st minute of the encounter by Tolu Arokodare.

Victor Oshimhen, who had to leave the pitch when he was injured, had earlier scored a goal that was disallowed.

He was replaced by Cyril Dessers.

With the victory over Rwanda, Nigeria had moved up to the third position on the Group C log.

The Super Eagles now have 10 points, with Rwanda remaining with eight points.

South Africa, who will be hosting Nigeria on Tuesday, still maintain the first position with 16 points.

Benin Republic remain second with 11 points.

