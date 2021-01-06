Nigeria on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day infections of COVID-19 of 1,354 cases.

The data, released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, is higher than the over 1,200 recorded on Monday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos stopped the list of States with new cases on Tuesday.

While Lagos reported 712 new cases, the Federal Capital Territory had 145 and Plateau State 117.

Others with new infections on Tuesday were Kwara-81, Kaduna-54, Sokoto-39, Oyo-38, Rivers-37, Gombe-21, Enugu-20, Akwa Ibom-16, Bauchi-14, Delta-14, Ebonyi-13, Anambra-9, Taraba-8, Edo-8, Kano-3, Osun-2, Ekiti-2 and Ogun-1