Breaking: Nigeria, Ghana renew rivalry as CAF unveils Qatar 2022 final round fixtures

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against eternal rivals, Black Stars of Ghana, in the final round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The draw ceremony for the final round qualifier of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday.

In other parings, Egypt will do battle with Senegal, Cameroon drawn against Algeria, DR Congo and Morocco will face off, just as Mali have the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia to contend with for the World Cup ticket.

The play-off games will be played on a home and away basis as match dates will be March 24 to 29.

The five highest ranked teams will play away before hosting their opponents in the reverse fixture.