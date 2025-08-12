Breaking: Nigeria crushed by Sudan, crash out of CHAN 2025

Nigeria crashed out of the CHAN 2025 following the crushing of the Super Eagles B by Sudan on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles B were crushed 4-0 by Sudan in the match played at the Amaan Stadium in the city of Zalzibar, the capital of Tanzania.

The Tanzanians scored two goals in each half of the match, beginning with an own goal in the 25th minute.

More details on this news website soon.

