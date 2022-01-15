BREAKING: Nigeria beat Sudan, break record, reach AFCON last 16

Nigeria defeated Sudan 3-1 in their AFCON 2021 encounter at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon, on Saturday.

The victory assures the Super Eagles of a place in the Round of 16.

With the victory, the Super Eagles won their opening two matches to an Africa Cup of Nations in consecutive tournaments for the very first time.

Nigeria and Sudan met for the third time at the Africa Cup of Nations, but it’s their first encounter at the tournament for 46 years.

Sudan won the first match 4-0 in the 1963 group phase whilst Nigeria won the second 1-0 in 1976.

Nigeria have won 10 of their last 12 Africa Cup of Nations games (L2), keeping six clean sheets.

Following a draw in their opening match against Guinea-Bissau (0-0), Sudan have managed just one win in their last 14 Africa Cup of Nations games (D6 L7), dating back to the 1972 edition.

Nigeria won their opening game (1-0 against Egypt) to an Africa Cup of Nations for the second tournament running, having failed to win their first match in four of their previous five appearances (W1 D1 L3).

Details later…