Nigeria will resume International flights on August 29, 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this on Monday.

Nigeria had suspended international flights following the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The index case of the pandemic was an Italian who flew into the country for business.

On Monday, Sirika announced the lifting of the ban on international flights via his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020 beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.”