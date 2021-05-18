A total of 151 members of Senate of the University of Ibadan on Monday voted for the re-appointment of Prof. Adebola Ekanola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution at a special meeting of the Senate held at the Trenchard Hall of the institution.

The reappointment, however, was not without controversy, as some members of the Senate were said to have been against the extension of Ekanola’s tenure.

Apart from the fact that it is not in the tradition of the university, it is also against the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act of 2003.

Section 5, sub-section (14) of the Act states: “An acting vice chancellor, in all circumstances, shall not be in office for more than six months.”

Ekanola was appointed on December 1, 2020 and therefore his tenure as acting VC expires on May 31, 2021.

But the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor of the institution has remained inconclusive and controversial as indigenes of Ibadan have insisted that the next occupant of that seat must come from among them, while those in favour of academic tradition insist on competence.

An official document obtained by The Eagle Online had communicated the Governing Council’s decision to the Senate, notifying it of the impending expiration of the tenure of the incumbent acting VC on May 31, 2021.

It read: “Council at its meeting of Wednesday 05 May, 2021 noted that the process of appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor could not be concluded due to the dissolution of the Governing Council.

“Given the circumstance, a vacuum cannot be created in the office of the Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University in that if the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor cannot be concluded before 31 May, 2021, the position of the Ag. Vice Chancellor shall lapse.”

It therefore asked that the Senate consider the issue and make its recommendation.

At Monday’s Senate meeting, both the VC and his Deputy (Administration), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, recused themselves, while the provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun, presided.

It was gathered that only a member of the Governing Council and one other professor abstained from voting.