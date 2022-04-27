Breaking: Amosun declares for President

Former Governnor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has officially declared to contest for Presidency.

This was made known in a letter read on the floor of the Senate at the plenary session by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Amosun’s letter read in part, “I bring you warm greetings from my family, my constituents, the entire people of Ogun State, and my support groups across Nigeria.

“It is with the greatest respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.

“I will be honoured with your esteemed presence and that of my Distinguished Colleagues at the Declaration event which is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday 05 May, 2022.

Time:11.00 A.M.

Venue: Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, CBD, Abuja, FCT.

” I seek the prayers of all of you for a successful declaration ceremony, victory at the party primaries and the 2023 presidential election.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regard. “