The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

Following the sighting, Dhul Hijjah 1, 1443 will begin tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

In effect, the Arafah day will be Friday, July 8, while the Eid-Adha will be Dhul Hijjah 10 – Saturday, July 9, 2022.

With the latest development, the Nigeria’s Muslims leader, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III is expected to formally announce the moon sighting tonight, as well as Sallah date.