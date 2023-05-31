Breaking: New fuel prices emerges for different states + Full list

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has approved over 200 per cent upward review of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, across the State of Federation.

This was contained in an unsigned release (schedule) from the oil corporation made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The schedules, which posted side by side the current price and new pump prices in all States, indicated that the new price in Lagos has jumped from N184 to N488/litre; Abuja from N194 to N537/litre; and Port Harcourt from N189 now to N511/litre.

Others are: Kano with current pump price of N194 now jerked up to N540; and Kaduna from N194 to N240/litre among other States in Nigeria.

The schedules added that the meter change has been approved to be effective from May 31, 2023.