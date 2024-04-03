BREAKING: NERC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/kWh

In a recent development, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has increased the electricity tariff paid by Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/kWh.

It is pertinent to note that Band A customers are those that receive an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours or more.

Based on the new order issued by NERC, Band A customers would no longer enjoy Federal Government subsidy on Electricity.

According to NERC, Band A customers in Abuja make up just 15 percent of total electricity customers in the country.

