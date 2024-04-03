In a recent development, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has increased the electricity tariff paid by Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/kWh.
It is pertinent to note that Band A customers are those that receive an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours or more.
Based on the new order issued by NERC, Band A customers would no longer enjoy Federal Government subsidy on Electricity.
Also Read:
- BREAKING: NERC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/kWh
- Benue probe panel set to investigate ex-gov Ortom
- Ondo 2024: Akinterinwa, Oke Kick against Ondo APC elders endorsement of Aiyedatiwa
- Wabba mourns as former NLC President Ali Chiroma dies
- Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI: Record increase in selling prices
According to NERC, Band A customers in Abuja make up just 15 percent of total electricity customers in the country.
Full Details Later…