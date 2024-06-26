Breaking: NELFUND Board meets, approves loans to successful applicants

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has held the inaugural meeting of its board in Abuja, granting approval for disbursement of student loans to successful applicants.

This was announced in a press release signed by the Agency’s Head, Media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, on Wednesday.

The meeting, NELFUND Spokesman said, marked a significant milestone in the organisation’s commitment to empowering students through financial support.

Ayitogo indicated that under the leadership of the Board’s Chairman, Jim Ovia, top in agenda at the meeting was the approval for disbursement of student loan to successful applicants.

The inaugural meeting also set the stage for future initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities and providing comprehensive support to students across various disciplines.

The release stated: “This decision underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to providing timely and essential financial assistance to students in need, enabling them to pursue their educational goals without undue financial stress.

“By approving the immediate disbursement of the loans, NELFUND is taking a critical step in fulfilling its mission to support education and empower the next generation of leaders”.

In attendance at the meeting were the management of the fund led by the Managing Director/CEO, Akintunde Sawyerr and representatives of member organisations.

Recall that the Agency postponed accepting applications till July 10, from students from States’ institutions yesterday, due to low data submission by many of the concerned schools