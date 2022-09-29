Breaking: NECO releases results of 2022 SSCE

The National Examinations Council, NECO, on Thursday released results of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE.

This was announced by the council’s Registrar, Prof Dantani Wushishi, in Minna, Niger state.

Wushishi noted that 1,209,703 candidates registered for the examination with 636,327 male, representing 52.60 per cent and 573,376 female, representing 47.39 per cent.

The NECO boss however said only 1,198,412 candidates actually sat for the examination with 630,180 male, representing 52.58 per cent and 568,232 female, representing 47.41 per cent.

He said the number of candidates who made five Credits and above including English Language and Mathematics is 727,864 representing 60.74 per cent.

According to him, when compared to 2021 SSCE figures of 878,925 or 71.64 per cent, there is a decrease of 10.9 per cent.

Wushishi disclosed that the council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice and that informed the drop in cases of malpractice in 2022 compared to the figure of 2021.

He announced that four schools were recommended for de-recognition for two years due to their involvement in mass cheating/whole school cases.

“Also, twenty nine (29) Supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, Insult, aiding and abetting, during the examinations,” he said.