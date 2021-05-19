The National Examinations Council says it has postponed its National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) scheduled to hold on May 29.

Its Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said in a statement on Wednesday morning that the number of applicants recorded so far for the examination is lower than expected.

He gave the new date as June 5, saying the decision had been approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Sani said the examination body hopes that more candidates would have registered for the examination during the one-week extension.

The statement reads, “The examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May, 2021 was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”