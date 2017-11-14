Breaking: Ndume will resume tomorrow – Senate

The Senate on Tuesday announced the resumption of Senator Ali Muhammed Ndume after 90 legislative days suspension.

This was even as the Senate vowed to proceed with the appeal against the court judgement nullifying Senator Ndume’s suspension.

The Senate resolution was sequel to closed door session of the lawmakers, which lasted for 10 minutes.

Announcing resumption, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said Ndume should resume plenary session on Wednesday.

According to Ekweremadu: “We discussed the suspension of Ndume and we resolved that he should resume tomorrow since he has served 90 days without prejudice to the current court process.”

It could be recalled that in March the Senate suspended Senator Ndume for 90 legislative days for demanding for investigation of allegations of importation of a bullet proof Range Rover with fake documents.

The allegation involved the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Ndume also leveled accusation of perjury against Senator Dino Melaye.

However, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday voided the suspension of Ndume, saying it is against the law.

The Court also directed Saraki to ensure prompt payment of Ndume’s salaries and allowances.