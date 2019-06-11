The Mohammed Ali Ndume Campaign Organization has expressed concern over an alleged court injunction stopping the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

The Campaign stated this in a statement late on Monday.

However, the court only ordered that the mode of election should be by open ballot.

The statement by the Campaign Organisation of Ndume, who is seeking to emerge as the President of the Senate, reads: “We are appalled by the media report of a court order stopping the Inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

“The National Assembly is a separate arm of government. Any situation that would create a vacuum under this circumstance is an invitation to anarchy.

“We wonder why a group that claims to have majority of senators-elect on its side would rush to court to abort the process.

“It is sheer desperation, but I assure you it will not stand.”