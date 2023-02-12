Breaking: NDLEA nabs church GO for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested the General Overseer of a church in Lagos over alleged drug trafficking.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced the arrest in a social media post on Sunday.

He said the GO, whose name and church were not disclosed yet, was apprehended alongside several others over an attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk to Dubai.

“Church General Overseer busted! You go to seek refuge in the House of God and there the shepherd recruits you into drug trafficking,” he said in a post on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Anyway, the details of the arrest of Daddy GO & others by @ndlea_nigeria in Lagos yesterday over a busted attempt to export meth and skunk to Dubai will come in our statement at noon,” he added.

The NDLEA spokesman also posted videos of how the methamphetamine was concealed in kegs of palm oil.