The Niger Delta Development Commission has confirmed that its late Director, Elder Ibanga Bassey Etang, died from complications arising from COVID-19.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, following days of failure to confirm the cause of the death of the Director, who was until he passed away on May 28, 2020 a member of the Forensic Audit Team set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the finances of the NDDC.

The Management of the Commission had hours after the death of Etang announced the closure of its headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Etang worked, fuelling suspicion of COVID-19 in the passing of the top Director.

It said in the statement on Tuesday, the NDDC said: “The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission has been consulting with the family of Elder Ibanga Bassey Etang who passed away early hours of Thursday May 28th 2020.

“The family has authorized the commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive to Covid 19.

“The Rivers state Ministry of Health has written to the commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to Covid 19.

“The ministry has therefore directed the commission to order all management staff to go into self isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, While seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who has had close contact with the deceased.

“During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the Executive director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the commission.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our Executive director finance and Administration, Elder lbanga Bassey Etang.”