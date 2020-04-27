The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has returned the test result on Coronavirus Disease for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; and their aides.

The tests were carried out following the death of Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, last week.

Though Raheem was said to have had high blood pressure and diabetes for some time, the Media Office said as a precautionary measure, the former Lagos State helmsman opted for the COVID-19 test.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesman of the APC National Leader, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, said the results were brought in on Monday.

According to Rahman, while Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Tinubu tested negative, one of their aides tested positive.

Rahman said: “Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator TInubu were negative.

“The results of one aide were positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines. Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.

“Asiwaju has stressed that openness and transparency must be observed if we are to defeat this disease. There is no house immune to its entry. Contracting the virus should not bring social or moral stigma any more than contracting malaria or a common cold.

We cannot overcome this challenge by acting like it does not exist or by trying to conceal that someone may have it due to social shame. The culture of denial is counterproductive and will do great harm in our current situation.

“Asiwaju asks that you not be afraid to be tested if you have any symptoms or if you believe you may have come in contact with someone who has been infected. We must do all we can to contain the spread of the virus and to well treat those of us who have been hit by it.

“As you go about your day, we know you must find daily sustenance. Yet, please continue to do all you can to maintain social distance and to take all other public health measures to protect yourself and others. In this way, we all may contribute to halt the spread of this dangerous virus.”