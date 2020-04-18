The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 51 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the country, bringing to 493 the total number of cases in Nigeria.

The NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Friday night, said that by 10:10pm on April 17, Nigeria had 493 cases with 317 active.

It said the 51 new cases were recorded in nine states: 32 in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, two in Oyo, two in Katsina, and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

According to the agency, 159 patients have been treated and discharged, with 17 deaths recorded.

It said the majority of the active cases were in stable condition.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that 20 states of the federation have recorded COVID-19 infection.

The NCDC said that Lagos had 283 cases, FCT 69, Kano 27, Osun 20, Edo 15, Oyo 15, Ogun 10, Kwara nine, Katsina nine and Bauchi six.

It added that Kaduna had six cases, Akwa Ibom six, Delta four, Ondo three, Ekiti three, Enugu two, Rivers two, Niger two and Benue and Anambra one each.

It said that a multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre, which was activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency said that as at 6pm on Friday, 7,153 samples had been tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The NCDC gave the assurance that it was working hard to scale up testing.