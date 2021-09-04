Breaking: NCC orders Glo to shut down in Zamfara, others

The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed the management of Globacom Nigeria Limited to shutdown its signal in Zamfara State.

The directive was contained in a letter signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Garba Dambatta.

The letter, addressed to the Managing Director of Globacom, said the shut down was for an initial period of two weeks.

It further directed that the company should also shut down all base stations in neighbouring states that could be used to communicate within Zamfara State.

It said the shutdown became necessary to address the security situation in the state ad allow security agencies do the needful.

Danbatta said in the letter: “The pervading security situation in Zarmfara state, has necessitated an Immediate shut down of ail telecommunications services in the State from today September 03, 2021.

“This is to enable relevant security agencies carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the State.

“In line with this requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighbouring states that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State.

“The site shutdown is for two (2) weeks (September 03-17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required.”