President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the ease of the lockdown of the country for another four weeks.

The announcement of the phase two of eased lockdown, which takes effect from Tuesday (tomorrow), was announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at its daily briefing on Monday.

The extension will be from June 30, 2020 until July 27, 2020.

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the fifth report of the body was approved by the President.