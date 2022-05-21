Breaking: Nasarawa council boss kidnapped, orderly shot dead

Keffi local government area of Nasarawa State Chairman, Muhammad Baba Shehu, has been kidnapped along Keffi- Gudi-Akwanga road in the North Central State.

Confirming the incident Saturday, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel said the incident happened around 7:30pm on Friday.

He said the police sergeant attached to the chairman, Alhassn Habib, was shot dead on the spot as a result of exchange of fire and his pistol was found inside the car.

“They shot his police orderly dead. We have his pistol in the car but both the chairman and his driver were whisked away by the gunmen,” he said.

ASP Ramhan said investigation has been intensified, and that the body of the deceased police officer has been recovered.

“No information yet about the whereabouts of the kidnapped chairman and his driver. We have mobilised our special forces to ensure that they rescue them unhurt,” Nansel said.