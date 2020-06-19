The headquarters of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons in Abuja has been shut for one week over Coronavirus Disease.

The shut down was ordered by the Director General of the Agency, Julie Okah-Donli, in a statement on Friday.

According to available information, Okah-Donli has directed Officers of the Agency working in non-critical Departments and Units to proceed on one week off-duty to enable full decontamination of the Headquarters of the Agency.

The directive, which was in compliance with the protocol of the COVID-19 followed a report that two Officers of the Agency on June 15, 2020 had close contacts with a woman who died of suspected COVID-19 related causes.

It would be recalled that NAPTIP is one of the essential service providing Agencies that worked assiduously during total lockdown as directed by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in the area of prompt response to distress calls from victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

The Agency had rescued over 30 victims, arrested about 45 suspects and charged about 24 cases to court during the period.

The statement, by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan, reads: “The Director-General NAPTIP Dame Julie Okah-Donli, has ordered the closure of the Agency’s Headquarters for one week as a precautionary measure.

“All Officers are to go on a one week leave in accordance with NCDC guidelines to enable the Agency decontaminate its premises.

“In the meantime, all officers at the Agency’s Headquarters will be tested for Covid-19 before returning to work.

“The Director-General assures all Stakeholders and Partners that the operations of the Agency will continue, including real-time responses to cases of Violence Against Persons and Human Trafficking.

“Key Officers of the Agency will continue working online during this period.”