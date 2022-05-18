Breaking: N80b Money Laundering: Accountant General suspended

Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed has announced the suspension of the arrested Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The suspension letter marked HMFBNP/AGF/SUSPENSION/5/2022 and dated 18th May, 2022 revealed that the suspension became necessary “to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406”.

The letter reads in part: “Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May, 2022.

“During this period, you are not expected to attend your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

“it is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules.”

Recall that Idris was arrested Monday evening on his way to Kano, by the EFCC operatives.