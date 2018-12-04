Breaking: N5.8b unpaid allowances: National Assembly staff block entrance to chambers

Staff of the National Assembly have carried out their threat to embark on strike over the non-payment of their N5.8 billion allowances.

The staff, under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, carried out their strike threat in the early hours of Tuesday.

They blocked the entrances to the chambers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives at about 9:45am.

As at press time, the staff were still there, chanting that there will be no sitting by both arms until their allowances are paid.

The Management of the National Assembly had on Monday urged the staff not to embark on the planned strike, saying their concerns were being addressed.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made this known in a seven-page letter addressed to the staff through the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, dated November 3.