Breaking: Home of CUPP spokesman attacked, uncle killed

The Spokesperson of the Conference of United Political Parties, Comrade Ikenga Ugochinyere, has raised the alarm that his house and several others in Umukegwu Akokwa Area of Imo State “is currently heavy attack by unknown gunmen”.

The House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State for the 2023 polls raised the alarm on Saturday in a Save Our Soul message.

The Save Our Soul message, titled: “EMERGENCY ALERT!,” was backed with several videos and photographs of the scene of attack.

The SOS message said: “This is to notify the general public that this may be my last acts as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently.

“As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been set ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25 mins.

“Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan.

“I pray and call for urgent help from anybody who can help.

“The attackers are shooting at every one in the house and this is an urgent cry for help.”