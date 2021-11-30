Breaking: Mr Macaroni ‘humbly’ declines to walk with Sanwo-Olu

Debo Adebayo, AKA Mr. Macaroni, and Dele Farotimi have chided Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, for inviting them to a peace walk to heal the wounds of the October 20, 2020 killing of young protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu had, on Tuesday, invited some influential young people, including singers Folarin Falana (Falz) and Seun Kuti to a peace walk scheduled for December in Lagos.

Reacting to this, Mr Macaroni, via his Twitter handle, declined the governor’s invitation, saying he was dehumanised over the last walk he had.

“The last walk wey I do, na so dem bundle me, strip me naked, brutalise and dehumanise me,” he said. “I no carry gun; I no carry weapon.

“As dem dey beat me, dem dey ask why I dey disturb Mr. Governor. Now dem say make I come do walk. For another round of beating??”

Macaroni wondered why a panel set up by the government would be criticised by the same government.

“The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government,” he said.

However, he noted that he was not at war with anyone, but urged the government to value the lives of Nigerians.

His words: “Finally, I’m not at war with anyone. Not with the government, police, or politicians. All we are asking is that our leaders place value on our lives as citizens and lead us with love, fairness, truth and justice, to enable all Nigerians live a better life in peace and unity.”

When contacted, Dele Farotimi, told FIJ the public is only interested in the outcome of the white paper.

“The government should, as a matter of fact, admit they have committed a crime against humanity and they need to honour the recommendations of the panel,” he noted. “The government should stop playing around, and do the needful.”