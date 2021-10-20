Breaking: Mr Macaroni, Falz lead Lekki toll gate #ENDSARS memorial protest

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni and activist singer Falz are leading the car procession at the #EndSARSMemorial protest at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

They showed up at the procession weaving Nigerian flags and shouting #ENDSARS.

The process at the toll gate, which was the epicentre of the nationwide protests last year, was despite a ban on public gathering and heavy security presence.

Macaroni, who was in a Lexus SUV, told reporters Nigeria must listen to the demands of youths and embrace good governance.

Falz, who also drove himself, said Nigerians must learn to stand up for their rights.

Details shortly…