The Secretary-General of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, Anthony Porole, has been kidnapped.

The Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Sunny Zorvah, disclosed this on Saturday.

According to Zorvah, Porole was kidnapped around 8:30pm on Friday in his compound at Biara-Ogoni, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the residence of Porole shooting sporadically.

Zorvah said: ‘MOSOP also calls on the security agencies to be on the trail of the kidnappers and ensure their immediate arrest.

“It is callous and undeserving that a man who has committed his life in serving his people will be treated in this manner.

“Enough is enough of this criminal, uncivilised, barbaric and retrogressive act.”