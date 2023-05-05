Breaking: More Nigerians fleeing from Sudan for airlifting to Nigeria

More Nigerians fleeing from the war in Sudan will be flown to Nigeria “in the next few hours”.

This assurance was given by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, Safiu Olaniyan, in Port Sudan.

Port Sudan is a border of Egypt where several Nigerians are waiting to be allowed into Egypt for airlifting to Nigeria.

Ambassador Olaniyan was said to have given the assurance to Nigerian evacuees at the border post when he visited them.

According to earlier reports, there are about 1,500 Nigerians at Port Sudan awaiting entry into Egypt for onward movement to Nigeria.

One of those at the border post said Olaniyan just met them, telling the evacuees that they should “get prepared” and that their movement “might be in the next few hours”.

He said arrangement was being made for four planes to come convey them to Nigeria.

According to the Nigerians at Port Sudan, some were already contemplating moving to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a journey they would have embarked upon by sea to take a flight to Nigeria.

The Eagle Online recalls that the first batch of Nigerians fleeing the war ravaged Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11:40pm on Wednesday.

They were airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force C130 and Air Peace.

There were 378 of them on the two flights.

Meanwhile, Azman air has despatched its aircraft to Aswan International Airport in Egypt to ferry more Nigerians home.

The airline confirmed the development in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday.