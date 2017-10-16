Breaking: Monkey pox patient commits suicide in Bayelsa

One of the patients receiving medical care for Monkey Pox at the quarantine centre in Bayelsa sState has committed suicide.

The development was made known by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu.

Addressing a press conference in Yenagoa, Etebu said the deceased was among the 21 suspected cases of Monkey pox that were being managed at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital.

Etebu was joined by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Chief Medical Director of the NDUH and other senior health officials.

He expressed regret that the patient took his own life despite speedily recovering from the disease ‎and stated that his medical history did not suggest any mental illness or features of depression.

The Health Commissioner maintained the patient did not die from the disease, adding that the police and his family have been duly informed and all due diligence is being followed for the eventual respectful and safe burial.

While sympathizing with the family, the Commissioner informed that a committee has been put in place to evaluate his past and recent clinical and social history to determine “if there were undisclosed mental illness or personal family problem that could have justified the suicide”.

Meanwhile Prof. Etebu has confirmed that truly it is Monkey pox that is in the state ‎following laboratory confirmation.

He however assured the general public again that the government is doing everything to contain the outbreak and ensure all patients receive appropriate care and treatment.

Iworiso-Markson on his part urged residents to continue to use preventive measures and ensure they avoid bushmeats and other causes of the disease.