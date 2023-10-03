Breaking: Mohbad: Naira Marley returns to Nigeria

Street hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

Naira Marley announced his return to Nigeria on his X page, formerly known as Twitter about an hour before press time.

He said he came back to the country to assist with the investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad, also called Imole, died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Commentators laid the blame for his death at the doorsteps of Naira Marley and music promoter, Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

The music promoter who was in Kenya at the time has since returned to Nigeria and is in police custody.

Writing on his return to the country on Tuesday, Naira Marley said: “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation.

“It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”