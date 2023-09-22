Breaking: Mohbad: Autopsy completed, result being awaited

The autopsy carried out on singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been completed.

The Eagle Online recalls that the corpse of Mohbad, also known as Imole, was exhumed on Thursday in Lagos State.

The exhumation of the corpse in Ikorodu area of the state followed the controversy that trailed his death.

Accusing fingers are being pointed in different directions over the cause of the death.

The completion of autopsy was made known on the X handle of the Nigeria Police Force late on Thursday, hours after the exhumation of the corpse.

In a tweet, the police said: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed.

“Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.”

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the development on his X handle.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police’s tweeted: “Autopsy has been concluded.

“Awaiting result.”

Speaking generally on the ongoing probe of the death of Mohbad, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, renewed the vow that the police will “do the needful to carry out diligent investigations into the case”.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, tweeted: “Mohbad: I have made it clear that the Police will do the needful to carry out diligent investigations into the case.

“We need to open our minds and allow the law to take its course.

“The investigations will surely expose many hidden things.

“We will work assiduously with experts to unravel the circumstances and clarify many speculations on the matter.

“All we need is to allow the autopsy to be done and work on the opinion of the experts, which is very key and vital.

“I appeal to people to allow us to do our job as expected of us.

“If possible, certain individuals should stop interrogating people on this matter.

“Such won’t help us.

“We all want justice in the matter, and we shall have justice.

“May his soul rest in peace.

“Amen.”