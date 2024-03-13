Breaking: Miyetti Allah members storm Abuja court, demand president’s release

Some members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore on Wednesday in their numbers stormed the Federal High Court, Abuja to demand the unconditional release of their President, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He was taken in for the unveiling of a vigilante group.

It was learnt that he had been held in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency since then.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on February 5, 2024 filed a motion ex-parte seeking to remand Bodejo pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

Also Read:

But Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court granted an order for Bodejo to be remanded for 15 days.

However, at the proceedings on February 22, 2024, the court gave the Federal Government seven days to file a charge against Bodejo at the expiration of the 15 days.

On his part, Bodejo’s lawyer subsequently filed a motion for his unconditional release.

The motion is slated for hearing today.