The former General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, Major General Hakeem Otiki, has been demoted and dismissed from Service.

The General’s demotion was pronounced by a General Court Martial set up by the Nigerian Army over missing funds initially put at N400 million.

The judgment of the GCM, headed by the Nigerian Army Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun is, however, subject to ratification by the Nigerian Army Council.

The trial started with an accusation of missing N400 million.

The GCM, which found Otiki guilty of disobedience to service orders and theft of public property among others, ordered the General to refund N150 million that could not be accounted for to the coffers of the Nigerian Army.

This is apart from the N135.8 million and $6,600 said to have been recovered from him by the Special Investigation Bureau set up to investigate the allegations.

Otiki was also demoted to the rank of Brigadier General and ordered dismissed from Service with “with disgrace and dishonour.”