Breaking: Missing Ijebu-Ode Chief Imam found dead inside car

A prominent Islamic cleric and Chief Imam of Atiba community in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Sheikh Mushafau Bakare, who was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen, has been found dead.

Relatives and close associates of the cleric had earlier raised an alarm that Bakare was abducted on Wednesday night.

However, his lifeless body was found inside his newly acquired Toyota Highlander in the early hours of Thursday around the Ikangba area in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that his lifeless body was reportedly discovered by police officers attached to Obalende Divisional Police Office, Ijebu Ode.

A source said his mobile lines kept on ringing for hours while search operations were ongoing.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had not responded to a text message on the incident.

The cleric will be laid to rest on Thursday in the community, according to Islamic rites.