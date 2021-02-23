The Senate has confirmed the nomination of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as Ambassadors.

The confirmation was made at a closed door session of the Senate on Tuesday.

Also confirmed were former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

However, the Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnnaya Abaribe, kicked against the confirmation of former Service Chiefs, arguing that this same chamber recommended their removal.

But the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, countered the Minority Leader.

Lawan said the Senate’s resolution does not cross over to their nomination as Ambassadors.

He added that the nomination can’t be nullified because of the Senate’s resolution on their removal as Service Chiefs.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on February 4, 2021 announced that the Service Chiefs had been nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Ambassadors.