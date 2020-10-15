Yohanna Shankuk, the driver of the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday killed during the #EndSARS protest in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Minister announced the driver’s death in a terse statement he personally signed on Thursday.

According to Keyamo, Shankuk died as a result of the confrontation between the #EndSARS protest and some hoodlums who attacked the procession at Berger Junction in Abuja.

During the confrontation, some vehicles were destroyed, with drivers making frantic efforts to escape attack.

Keyamo wrote: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

. Note: Image use for illustration was one of those affected by the clash between the #EndSARS protesters and hoodlums in Abuja on Wednesday.