Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, will start from the bench in this afternoon’s second group game against Syli Nationale of Guinea at the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Alexandria, Egypt.

The former Middlesbrough star starred for 58 minutes before giving way to Ahmed Musa in their one-nil win over Burundi at the weekend.

Brighton and Albion of England defender, Leon Balogun, returned to the starting line up after missing action in the first game.

Balogun will be joined by Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Ola Aina as they provide Daniel Akpeyi cover in goal.

In the midfield, Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, opted for Wilfried Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi, while Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo hunt for goals.

The Guineans also have Ibrahim Kone, Issiaga Sylla, Ernest Seka, Falette Simon, Mikael Dyrestam, Amadou Diawara, Liverpool’s Naby Keita, Ibrahim Cisse, Francois Kamaho, Ibrahim Traore and Sory Kaba in their starting line up.

The match kicks off at 3:30pm Nigeria time.