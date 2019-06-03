The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has slammed an indefinite suspension on one of its pastors, David Onyekachukwu, who is of the Life Camp branch, Abuja, over a reported indecent relationship he had with a 16-year-old orphaned girl he opted to take care of.

The indefinite suspension, according to a statement by the Church’s spokesman, Brother Collins Edomaruse, is in line with the rules and regulations of MFM, which forbid such acts and frown at them.

Edomaruse also said Onyekachukwu’s indefinite suspension is a result of an investigation carried out by the Church that established he was culpable of the reported offence of rape, which resulted in the reported pregnancy of the female teenager.

Confirming the incident, the Regional Overseer, Gwarimpa region of the church, Pastor Babalola Niyi, said: “He (Onyekachukwu) is not an ordained pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“He is just a member/worker in that Life Camp branch and he has been suspended from the branch immediately.

“The church cannot stop the law from taking its course as doing so will amount to condoning evil and being an accessory after the fact.

“After investigation, we confirm that the raping and impregnating of the girl is true and the matter is currently being handled by the Police.

“However, we want to say that the alleged person is not an ordained Pastor or an officially appointed Pastor in MFM Gwarimpa Region.

“This is therefore a personal issue between the Brother and the innocent victim.

“It has nothing to do with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“In MFM, the leadership does not condone indiscipline.

“Absolute holiness within and without is our hallmark in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“This is of a priority in all our trainings and teachings to our Pastors and members.

“The alleged brother is already in the Custody of the Police to allow the law to take its course.”