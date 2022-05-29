Breaking: Prelate of Methodist Church, two others kidnapped in Abia

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu, was on Sunday, kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

He was kidnapped alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, by yet to be identified gunmen.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria that the clergymen were kidnapped in the afternoon while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

“It’s quite unfortunate. Efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him.

“We solicit credible information from the public toward their rescue, please,” he said.