Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and the Bayern Munich pair of Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been nominated for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year and England right-back Lucy Bronze, who rejoined Manchester City from Lyon this month, is on the Women’s Player of the Year shortlist.

The winners will be announced on October 1 at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

De Bruyne’s inclusion comes after an outstanding season in the Premier League in which he laid on a record-equalling 20 assists and scored 13 goals, which propelled him to the PFA Player of the Year prize.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the treble, including 15 in the triumphant Champions League campaign.

Goalkeeper Neuer missed just one game all season and kept six clean sheets in the Champions League.

Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. They secured the Premier League crown with a record seven games to spare and went on to finish with 99 points.

He is nominated alongside Hansi Flick of Bayern and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann.

The shortlists were compiled after a vote from a jury comprising 80 coaches and 55 journalists.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, regular faces for the award, were not on the final shortlist.