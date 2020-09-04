Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be staying with Barcelona for the 2020-21 campaign.

The 33-year-old signalled his intent to leave the club after the protracted 2019-20 season ended in both domestic and European disappointment for the Catalan outfit.

Messi’s contract with the side has a clause which allows him to unilaterally leave on a free transfer at the end of each season if he enacts it by a certain date.

However the waters were muddied by the coronavirus pandemic extending the date that the season was due to end.