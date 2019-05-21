A traffic alert has been raised in Lagos State following the spilling of the content of a trailer on the ever busy Ojota Bridge on Ikorodu Road.

Though officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are said to be on ground, traffic has built up considerably, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes in the interim.

As such, those heading in the direction of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alausa, Berger, Ikorodu and other adjoining areas from Ikorodu Road through Ojota have been advised to seek alternative routes.