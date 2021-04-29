Pursuant to the recent approval of the promotion of senior Officers by the Federal Road Safety Commission and the need to strategically reposition the Officers for optimal performance, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of several Officers.

Those affected by the redeployment include Deputy Corps Marshals, Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks, who are all expected to report to their new Commands with immediate effect.

A statement on Wednesday night by Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, said the redeployment, which is a routine exercise intended to bolster the system for superior performance and efficiency, shows that Deputy Corps Marshal HZ Fomsuk, former DCM Special Duties and External Relations, is to now take over as DCM in charge of the Department of Motor Vehicle Administration at the national headquarters, Abuja.

DCM Victor C Nwokolo, the outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer RS8HQ Ilorin, to move in as the Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department, also at the national headquarters; ACM Kayode Olagunju, former Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4HQ, Jos, to proceed as Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State, while ACM Kingsley Agomoh, erstwhile Zonal Commanding Officer, RS6HQ, Port Harcourt, moves to the Corps Project Implementation office.

ACM AB Datzama takes over the helm of affairs in the Department of Special Duties and External Relations and ACM M. Adetunji, the Deputy Corps Secretary, becomes ACM Personnel at the national headquarters.

Kazeem said ACM S. Iyamah, who is currently heading the Corps Budget Office, as well as ACM RT Kumven, heading the Corps Safety Engineering Office, are to retain their positions, while, ACM EN Obot, erstwhile Corps Commander in charge of Policy Advisory Unit under the office of the Corps Marshal, moves to Command Administration and Strategies at the Operations Department RSHQ, as ACM MR Yerima transits from CC Research to ACM Man Power Development.

On the redeployment of Zonal Commanding Officers, the spokesperson revealed that ACM Osadebamwen, former ACM Manpower Development, has been redeployed to Adamawa as ZCO RS3HQ Yola; ACM OC Oladele, outgoing Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, moves to RS8HQ, Ilorin as the Zonal Commanding Officer; former Sector Commander, Bayelsa State, ACM CB Nkwonta, is now the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS6HQ, Porth Hrcourt, as the outgoing Deputy Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College, ACM GO Omiko, moves to RS1HQ, Kaduna as Zonal Commanding Officer.

Similarly, the erstwhile Sector Commander, Anambra State, ACM AA Kumapayi, moves to RS5HQ Benin as Zonal Commanding Officer, while the outgoing Sector Commander RS7.1 FCT, ACM AG Wobin, has been redeployed as ZCO RS4HQ Jos.

Kazeem added that apart from Jos Kaduna, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt and Jos Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remain in their respective Commands of influence.

Expectedly, out of the 37 Sector Commands, 27 Sector Commanders retained their positions, while the remaining 10 States were affected.

Those posted to the affected Sector Commands include Corps Commander Okoyeocha Patrick, Delta State; CC Iro Danladi, Zamfara State; CC IU Boyi, Anambra State; CC JS Udoabba, Enugu State; CC OS Ochi, FCT; CC AK Okore, Ebonyi State; CC PI Ugwu, Abia State; CC UA Ibrahim, Bayelsa State; CC OI Ameh, Cross River State; and CC MO Olonisaye, Akwa Ibom State.

Other officers redeployed are CC I Ibrahim to assume duty as the Corps Provost; CC MA Jatau, the Sector Commander, Abia State, to proceed to Inspectorate Training School, Owa Alero as Commandant; CC Ofordu, erstwhile Sector Commander, Cross River, goes to FRSC Command and Staff College as Deputy Commandant; CC UI Ojeamiran to report to FRSC Academy, Udi as Deputy Commandant, while CC AO Omotayo replaces him as the head FRSC Post Service Scheme.

In the same vein, former Head, National Road Safety Advisory Council, CC AO Oladayo-Odeleye, who has been redeployed to head FRSC Print Farm, will be replaced by CC LT Bamigbayan, while CC MA Dapel retains his position as the head of Signage Plant Gwagwalada; CC YK Nadabo becomes the Corps Commander in charge of Local Government Area Station Officers, as CC CO Asom transits to CC Special Marshals at the national headquarters, JO Asaolu now heads the Policy Advisory Unit in the Office of the Corps Marshal and I Ibrahim assumes position as Deputy Corps Secretary.

Also, out of about 13 Assistant Corps Commanders that were affected, six were posted to assume duty as Unit Commanders.

In the memo containing the posting, the Corps Marshal admonished the redeployed Officers to buckle up, double up their efforts and remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

Oyeyemi further enjoined them to play pivotal roles to ensure that they contribute their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and properties of all road users.