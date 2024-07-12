BREAKING: Mass prison break in Niger, hundreds of Boko Haram terrorists escaped

A daring escape took place at the high-security Koutoukalé prison in Niger on Thursday, July 11, 2024, which resulted in the freedom of hundreds of terrorists, criminals, and drug traffickers.

The prison, located near the capital city of Niamey, was the scene of a violent mutiny that overwhelmed guards and allowed inmates to escape with weapons and vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, gunshots and explosions were heard inside the prison around midday, prompting a quick response from security forces.

However, the inmates had already gained control of the prison, breaking through armored gates, barbed wire, and trenches.

The escape has raised serious questions about the security of the prison, which has previously thwarted two jihadist attempts to free comrades.

The Eagle Online recalled that in 2016 and 2019, attempted jail breaks at the facility were repelled.

It was learnt that an investigation is underway to determine how the inmates were able to procure weapons and overpower their guards.

The Interior Minister has reportedly issued a radio message to all governors, confirming the escape and urging village chiefs and religious leaders to report any suspicious individuals.

He however did not disclose how many prisoners had escaped Koutoukale, which lies 50 kilometers northwest of the capital, Niamey.

It was gathered that a curfew has been declared in the Tillabéri region, and the entire River Niger region is on high alert.

The escape is considered a major security breach, and authorities are working to recapture the fleeing inmates.

The public has been warned to be vigilant and report any information that could aid in the recapture of the escaped prisoners.

