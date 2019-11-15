Information from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, has it that some armed and masked security men who appeared in police uniforms have attacked the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde. Makinde is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi State Campaign Council. He is in Kogi State in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.Eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded security operatives arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, located along Stadium Road, Lokoja, where the Governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council are lodged at about 12:50pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and attempting to break into the hotel rooms. It was gathered the some of the hooded security operatives scaled the fence of the hotel and attempted to enter the rooms.A melee was set off as the security operatives attached to the Governor of Oyo State were said to have resisted the invaders.Within a short while, some residents nearby also gathered to resist the invading gunmen.